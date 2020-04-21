WATCH: Gov. Ivey provides updates on state’s efforts to combat COVID-19

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Finance Director Kelly Butler, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington and Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 5,117 cases and 144 coronavirus-related deaths. 699 people are currently being hospitalized and treated for the virus statewide and over 48,387 people have been tested so far.

