LIVE: Gov. Ivey issues statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order; effective Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Gov. Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Public of Health, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and, Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Governor Ivey has issued a statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order. She says starting Saturday, April 4th, the entire state is on a mandatory ‘Stay at Home’ order. Gov. Ivey says that there are some exceptions, people can still go out for food, for curbside and pick-up only. People are also allowed to go to grocery stores for essential shopping.

The median age is now 49 when it comes to the average age of those who are becoming sick with the virus. Gov. Ivey says this is a ‘deadly virus.’

The press conference will take place at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church’s Rev. Cromwell A. Handy.