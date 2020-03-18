Gov. Ivey, Sec. of State Merrill, AG Marshall postpone run-off election to July 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey, Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Marshall held a press conference announcing the Senate run-off election will be postponed to July 14 due to COVID-19.

During the press conference, Ivey said that she used her executive authority through emergency declaration from her office. She said she and her team came to the decision to reschedule out of precautions for social distancing. Ivey also says absentee ballots will be mailed out starting March 18th.

On the note of absentee ballots, Merrill announced that, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, absentee ballots will be made available to all voters who want them. He said that he will send out more details regarding this later today. Voters can fill out their application for absentee voting here.

The run was supposed to take place on March 31st, but in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state, the Governor has decided to push the Senate run-off election back to July 14th.

Governor Ivey says that she knows during the time of the election, many elderly people take the time to volunteer at the polls and she wants to make sure she is keeping them safe from the virus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 46 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 23 cases in Jefferson County.

Alabama Senate Candidate Jeff Sessions issued a statement following the press conference.

“The safety and health of Alabamians must take precedence,” Sessions said. He further expressed his understanding of the decision made to reschedule the run-off election.

10:15 A.M. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall are set to hold a press conference on the run-off election.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Secretary of State John Merrill is seeking an emergency opinion from the Attorney General’s Office to postpone the Alabama U.S. Senate runoff election.

On Sunday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill sent out a release seeking an emergency opinion from the Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office to postpone the Alabama U.S. Senate runoff election due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The runoff is between former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

On Tuesday, Marshall released his opinion.

Within Marshall’s facts and analysis of the opinion piece, he noted that on March 13, the governor issued a proclamation that a “state public health emergency exists in the state of Alabama” as a result of the emergency of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) within in the state. This comes as the state has a total of 39 cases as of Tuesday evening, 21 of which are in Jefferson County.

During the “State of Emergency” and under the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey has the authority to certify the results of a runoff election that has been postponed and rescheduled due to a public health emergency.

In conclusion, the Secretary of State may certify the results of a secondary primary election (runoff) that has been postponed and rescheduled by the Governor pursuant to the Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955.

Ivey’s office sent out the following message to CBS 42 Tuesday night:

“The governor appreciates the attention to this matter by both the attorney general and secretary of state. She is in the process of thoroughly reviewing all factors surrounding moving Alabama’s upcoming runoff election.”