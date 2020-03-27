LIVE: Gov. Ivey, ADPH announce nonessential businesses close until April 17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey held a joint press conference with Alabama Department of Public Health, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris announced more non-essential businesses that will be closed until April 17th in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Governor Ivey says that she does not see the need to shut down the entire state but to keep businesses closed longer to help combat the spreading virus.

Dr. Harris says the state-wide health order that will start Saturday, March 28th at 5 p.m. through April 17th.

According to ADPH, there are now 567 confirmed cases and 3 coronavirus-related deaths at this time in the state.

Health officials say the deaths are from Jackson, Madison, and Lauderdale counties.

According to Mobile County officials, there is also a confirmed coronavirus-related death, possibly making it Alabama’s fourth death. ADPH is currently investigating the death but as yet to confirm and announce it at this time.

Thursday, Governor Ivey and Alabama State Department of Education, Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced that due to the coronavirus outbreak, all Alabama schools will not return for the remainder of the academic school year.



Starting on April 6th, all students will begin online classes. The school year has also been extended through June 5th.

Dr. Mackey says that school officials are working out the details on how to make sure students have the proper resources needed for the huge adjustment. They are also making sure seniors still receive the needed resources in order to be college-ready and graduate.

