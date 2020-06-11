WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis set to make “major announcement” in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make a major announcement in Melbourne.
Here’s a live look at that announcement.
LATEST STORIES:
- Suspect ID’d after California deputy wounded in ‘ambush’ shooting, homeless man killed
- Comedian Jermaine ‘Funnymaine’ Johnson charged with inciting riot during Birmingham protest
- Lovely Afternoon, Streak of quiet weather
- BREAKING: 2 Navy pilots assigned to NAS Pensacola killed in Alabama plane crash
- One-night Garth Brooks concert event to debut at drive-ins across the country