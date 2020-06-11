WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis set to make “major announcement” in Melbourne

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami. Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make a major announcement in Melbourne.

Here’s a live look at that announcement.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories