WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis set to make “major announcement” in Melbourne

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from an area of the Capitol Hill neighborhood that has been transformed into a festival-like scene of murals, street merchants and a rotating group of public speakers.

The “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” sprung up after police on Monday removed barricades near the East Precinct and basically abandoned the structure after officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs over the weekend to disperse demonstrators they said were assaulting them with projectiles.