WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and community members moved by the tragic kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard are gathering to lay her to rest Saturday.

Services will be held at noon at Faith Chapel on Mike Moore Boulevard.

LIVE STREAM:

Blanchard was kidnapped in Auburn and reported missing Oct. 24. On Nov. 25, she was founded in a wooded area in Shorter.

The service is a celebration of Blanchard’s life to commemorate who she was and the impact her life and light is having on the world, Faith Chapel says.

The service is open to the public. However, the memorial service in its entirety will be streamed live via Faith Chapel’s Facebook page and their website.

