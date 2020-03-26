WATCH: Birmingham City Council to discuss Legion Field COVID-19 drive-thru site

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker is set to hold a press conference with local faith leaders to discuss efforts to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Legion Field.

City leaders say the plan for the drive-thru testing was approved by the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board this week.

And now President Parker is calling on county, state, and federal agencies to help provide testing kits and medical personnel. 

Alabama saw an increase of 144 cases on Wednesday, marking the second-largest percentage increase of any state. As of Thursday, there are 472 cases across the state, and the state’s first confirmed death in Jackson County.

Health experts have said that having enough access to tests is important to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Legion Field is situated on 100 acres and has plenty of room for cars to maneuver for drive-thru testing.



