WATCH: Alabama lawmakers speak about coronavirus, rural health care crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Coronavirus spreads to states surrounding Alabama, lawmakers are making sure that all Alabamians are prepared for when the virus hits here.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville), Rep. Mary Moore (Birmingham), and Rep. Neil Rafferty (D-Birmingham) will hold a press conference to introduce four pieces of legislation that will address the rural health care crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 has officially been declared a pandemic, with over 118,000 cases in 110 countries worldwide.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state has seen 17 hospitals close in the past 10 years, and a majority of the hospitals were rural. At least eight counties across the state do not currently have an operating hospital.



The Alabama Hospital Association estimates that 88% of rural hospitals and 75% of all hospitals across the state are currently operating at a deficit.

The press conference will be held at the State House Press Room at 11:30 a.m.

