LIVE: Alabama Dept. Public Health announces first coronavirus case in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) UPDATE 10:02 A.M. – The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state.

Health officials say as of 8 a.m. Friday morning, the person with the confirmed case in Montgomery County and traveled out of state.

ADPH officials encouraged people to avoid being within six feet of another person and not have “mass gatherings” of 500 people or more.

They are advising that all people who may feel sick to stay home.


