WATCH: Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs hosts COVID-19 response town hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) hosted a town hall Friday morning. The town hall provided an opportunity for ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis to update the public on the department’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, and to address current and future veteran services.  

The town hall included guest speakers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Nursing Home Association, and from a community that is coping with the crisis.

For more visit the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs website.

