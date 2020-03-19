WATCH LIVE: ADPH to provide coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to hold a press conference with an update regarding the coronavirus.

Thursday morning, according to the ADPH website, there are now 68 confirmed cases in the state.

There are now 31 cases in Jefferson County, 10 in Lee County, 8 in Shelby County, 5 in Elmore County, 4 in Tuscaloosa County, 2 in Montgomery County and 1 case in Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Madison, St. Clair, Talladega, and Walker Counties.

Health officials are continuing to urge everyone to use social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from each other in order to prevent the spread of the virus. And also not to gather with 10 or more people if possible. Most importantly wash your hands.

