WATCH: ADPH provides update on coronavirus; 22 cases still confirmed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to hold a press conference with an update regarding the coronavirus in the state.

As of right now, the state has 22 confirmed cases and 12 of those cases are in Jefferson County.



Health officials say to help decrease the spread of the virus, they are recommending to avoid gatherings of 50 or more. Also as far as restaurants go, the inside of the locations should be limited to 50 percent or less. People seated at tables should be spread out and have a 6-foot distance.



Also, any out of state travel plans if not necessary should be canceled or postponed. Church and religions events should be done online or canceled.



Health officials also recommend that most workplaces in the state, to consider using electronic or video meetings and allow people to work from home.



The main thing is to remember the 6-foot rule when it comes to social distancing. Health officials say the closer you are to people the higher the risk for everyone.

Also during the press conference, the Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings urged people to ‘please respect this disease.” Hastings says that young people maybe not as prone to have a major reaction to the virus but they are still able to get it and spread it. So it is important that everyone is prepared.



