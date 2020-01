MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Let’s Make A Deal” announcer Jonathan Magnum gave WKRG a shout on Monday’s episode.

In the episode, a contestant is playing a card game called “Four-card Jonathan.” Host Wayne Brady asks Magnum where they play this game, and he responds, “In Mobile, Ala., at the WKRG CBS Affiliate.”

Jonathan Magnum grew up in Mobile, Ala. His father is a former news director for WKRG.

Watch the full clip in the video above.

