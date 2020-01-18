Watch: Coast Guard air-lifts man from Carnival cruise ship after medical emergency

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — The US Coast Guard air-lifted a 34-year-old man from a Carnival cruise ship Thursday 75 miles north of San Juan after a medical emergency.

The Carnival Pride sent the Coast Guard Sector San Juan a medevac request for a man suffering from “medical complications,” and needing hospital care.

The Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew met the ship about 75 miles north of Puerto Rico and safely transported the man to a hospital in San Juan.

“This case really stretched the range of our MH-65 helicopter,” said Lt. Katy Caraway, an Air Station Borinquen helicopter pilot. “This medevac’s success was due to the combination of our crew’s training and efficiency with Carnival Pride’s professional conduct throughout the operation.”

The Carnival Pride leaves from both Tampa and Baltimore, Maryland. WFLA has reached out to the cruise line to determine which port it departed from.



USGC

