WATCH: Bear caught on video swinging from bird feeder

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – When you try your best, but you don’t succeed … you hang on and go with the flow.

A black bear in the northern area of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania tried to get access to a bird feeder near a family’s hunting cabin, but he wasn’t very successful.

Video shows the bear dangling from the feeder, trying and failing to scale the contraption as it swings the bruin back and forth.

Grant Covert, who shared the video with Nexstar, said he has been battling the bears for years over the bird feeder and built the platform feeder about six years ago. The attempt was captured on Covert’s trail cam.

TIPS FOR BEAR ENCOUNTERS

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, black bears are generally shy and avoid contact with humans. They suggest doing everything you can to prevent close encounters and conflicts with bears, including the following: