WATCH AGAIN: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.

In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.

Watch a replay of the live stream from Gatlinburg.

The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.

LATEST STORIES: