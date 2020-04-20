WATCH: ADAA, AG Marshall, and victims’ advocates speak in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama District Attorneys Association, Attorney General Steve Marshall and federal and state victims’ rights advocates are set to hold a news conference to bring awareness to crime victims’ rights in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is usually marked with activities in individual communities across the state and nation. However, due to the national health crisis and Governor Kay Ivey’s request of all Alabamians to “social distance,” most community events have been canceled.

And now the activities to commemorate this week will move online to our virtual communities.

The news conference will bring together leaders from law enforcement, advocacy groups, and partner agencies in a message of unity in service to crime victims.