MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System has responded to wastewater spills that took place on Dec. 6 and Dec. 27.

A low-pressure force main break led to an unknown amount of wastewater being spilled at 5551 Todd Acres Drive, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

“Force mains are pipelines that convey wastewater under pressure from the discharge side of a pump or pneumatic ejector to a discharge point,” a fact sheet from the United States Environmental Protection Agency states.

Alabama Metal Recycling LLC is located at the address of this week’s overflow, according to Google Maps and the business’s Facebook fan page.

The property owner is responsible for “mitigation and cleanup” of this overflow, an MCHD news release stated.

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Mobile County’s health officer, said area residents should take

precautions when encountering standing water that may have accumulated from the spill.

“Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly,” an MCHD news release said.

INCIDENT LOCATION: