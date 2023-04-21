MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live at Brookley Gardens Apartments on Neshota Drive off Dauphin Island Parkway are still dealing with the smell, and sight of raw sewage, as well as trying to ‘dodge it’ to get to their homes after four million gallons of sewage floods the road in their apartment complex and seeps into Dog River.

“Filth, the stench, it looked like we were at a beach,” was Janessa Bailey’s reaction when she first saw the wastewater flowing down the road, outside of her home on Monday.

“I go and open the door and look and it’s a river of feces just a fountain of fecal matter just flowing through,” said Bailey.

“We had to figure out for ourselves it was sewage basically because they weren’t telling us a thing,” said another resident, Quinten Hoyle.

News 5 went to Brookley Gardens on Thursday and sewage was still surrounding the complex, covering the streets, and sidewalks as well as completely filling the pool.

As of Friday, the sewage is no longer overflowing into the road. Mobile Area Water and Sewer System crews have been working to get everything under control. They’ve put down clay to try to clean up the mess.

One worker we spoke with says the leak is on and off, but they’ve gotten it to a manageable place. Roughly 80 people spread across different areas are working to stop the flow.

Residents at Brookley Gardens told us that they are fed up as they deal with the lingering smell and dried-up sewage.

“This is a sanitation issue,” said Bailey. “When we walk to the cars we are walking through feces, when you open the door, you can’t get fresh air in [the] house, it stinks in there… we’re breathing this stuff in, that’s a hazard.”

Some of the same residents are concerned about using water from the faucet.

“We don’t know if our water is even good to drink or cook with because of the smell,” said Alexis Hartwright.

“We haven’t been using our sink, we haven’t been cooking anything,” said Hoyle. “We’ve pretty much have been using our money to just go out and buy food every single day because no one can trust the water.”

We spoke with someone from MAWSS who told us that the water is safe and will not be affected by the sewer spill because the water comes from a completely different system.

MAWSS hopes to have the line shut down by the end of Friday. In the meantime, they’ve been sanitizing the area.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair,” said Bailey. “I shouldn’t have to pay to live in a toilet.”