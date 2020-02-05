Washington County woods fire Tuesday morning

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) – McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department responded to a woods fire Tuesday morning.
The fire was located on Sky Drive.
When crews arrived they saw the fire had spread towards Patton Road and Charlie Lee Road. Fairford Volunteer Fire Department, Tibbie VFD, Wagarville VFD and AFC all worked the fire.
