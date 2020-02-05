Washington County woods fire Tuesday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) – McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department responded to a woods fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was located on Sky Drive.

When crews arrived they saw the fire had spread towards Patton Road and Charlie Lee Road. Fairford Volunteer Fire Department, Tibbie VFD, Wagarville VFD and AFC all worked the fire.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories