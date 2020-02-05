Washington County woods fire Tuesday morning

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - News around the world about this new virus has many people on edge. But what goes into the testing of the Coronavirus? We speak with Dr. Jeremy Lux the Medical Director, Dept. of Emergency Medicine at the Arnot Ogden explains the process.

"So for getting tested for novel coronavirus or influenza there are a number of different steps that are involved," Lux explained. "The first one is that we use a swab that goes up inside of your nose and into the back of it in order to collect a sample. Now for influenza, it stops there for the coronavirus because this is a new and developing thing there are extra steps involved so we are also getting swabs in the back of the throat if you have a productive cough we collect the mucus sample of that also there is a blood test sent."