Washington County teen charged with shooting, killing 15-year-old brother

According to WCSO investigators, Andrew Pierce and his brother, 14-year-old Mathew Pierce, had an altercation at their home, which escalated and resulted in Mathew Pierce retrieving a firearm and shooting Andrew Pierce.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (Washington County News) — A Chipley juvenile is charged with the second-degree murder of his brother.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County EMS and responded shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, to a Lawrence Road residence where they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Andrew Pierce, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to WCSO investigators, Andrew Pierce and his brother, 14-year-old Mathew Pierce, had an altercation at their home, which escalated and resulted in Mathew Pierce retrieving a firearm and shooting Andrew Pierce.

Mathew Pierce was taken into custody and is charged with second-degree murder.

WCSO did not release further details regarding the incident, which is still under investigation.