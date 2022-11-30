(UPDATE) – Washington County schools have been closed today. Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell says students and employees need to remain at home.

Washington County, Ala. (WKRG) — A radar-confirmed tornado in Washington County has prompted the school district to delay schools by 2 hours this morning. Superintendent Lisa Connell tells us the school bus stop times and school openings will be delayed as officials work to assess storm damage from overnight.

There is extensive storm damage reported across Washington County, including Fruitdale High School. No word on how badly the school was damaged yet.

An update is expected from Connell at 7 this morning.