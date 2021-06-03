Washington County man charged with drug trafficking after investigation leads deputies to home in Leroy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29-year-old Thomas Ethan Lassiter of Leroy after an ongoing investigation led deputies to a home in the 100 block of Martin Drive Wednesday. Deputies recovered about 40 grams of methamphetamine, more than 75 ounces of Promethazine cough syrup, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic rifle, a lever-action rifle, a shotgun, and an AK-47 rifle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been conducting several investigations in recent months to stop a growing drug trafficking and drug abuse problem in the area.

Lassiter is charged with Trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. The WCSO says Lassiter is also facing a sentencing enhancement for possessing firearms while trafficking in methamphetamine and while trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as distribution of a controlled substance near a school. He is currently in the Washington County Jail. 

