WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash this afternoon has led to some lane closures, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred around 3:46 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 43 near Batley Road in Washington County, according to an ALEA news release.

The lanes are blocked and will be closed for an extended time, the release said.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is at the scene investigating and will monitor the situation and provide updates, a spokesperson said.