CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A felony homicide warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Tony Byrd. Authorities say he is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Tywon Tatum earlier this month. Tatum was found shot near MLK Boulevard and Gordon Street in Crestview.

Authorities are offering up to $3000 in reward money for information leading to his arrest.