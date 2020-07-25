Warm Afternoon, pop-up thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! I hope you re having a great start to your weekend. We are tracking a few thunderstorms that are trailing its way in from the Gulf of Mexico.

A few of these thunderstorms have the capability of producing strong winds and heavy downpours. Overall there is a 60% chance of rain today. Some areas may pick up to a half an inch of rainfall. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with a few inland communities in the low 90s.

Overnight rain chances will back off but into tomorrow we have a 50% chance of rain. 

Into next week we have an unsettled pattern with high rain chances. There is a lot of moisture in our atmosphere  that is surging from the Gulf. This will be persistent throughout next week. 

