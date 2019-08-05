Want weather data? Check out the Mesonet!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you a weather enthusiast or a meteorologist? Do you want to know what the temperature, wind speed, or rainfall was near your house? The South Alabama Mesonet will help you out!

The Mesonet is a government funded network of 25 weather stations total in southern Alabama as well as a few in Mississippi and Florida in the News 5 viewing area.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers talked with Dr. Sytske Kimball about what these stations are and how their data helps the community. Each weather station measures research-grade observations of temperature, pressure, relative humidity, wind speed, precipitation, soil moisture, and solar radiation.

This network is used for agriculture purposes, weather-related litigation, research, education, and data gaps. The Bay Minette Fire Station even says they use it to determine if conditions are conducive to fires as well as the National Weather Service for more accurate readings in data gaps.

Student workers are paid to keep the stations up, fix or change out instruments, and run the website. You can find all of the data on www.chiliweb.southalabama.edu.

For more details, check out the video!