Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’

(CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.
The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.
It is pretty pricey. A one-time purchase of six bottles cost $65 which is nearly $11 a bottle.
At Walmart the drink will be cheaper. Each bottle will cost $6.99.
The retailer plans to sell three varieties including dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.
