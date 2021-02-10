Walmart releases list of stores where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

Walmart has released a list of locations where residents who are eligible by state guidelines can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Stores nationwide will begin offering vaccines Feb. 12, according to the company.

The list released on Tuesday has 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama where people can receive the vaccine. Locations in south Alabama include stores in Mobile, Semmes, Saraland, Theodore, Jackson and Brewton.

The list is as follows:

Mobile

Walmart #866 – 5245 Rangeline Service Rd S.

Walmart #991 – 101 E I65 Service Rd. S.

Sam’s Club #8102 – 601 E I65 Service Rd. S.

Walmart #4210 – 1300 N. University Blvd.

Walmart #5098 – 1970 S. University Blvd.

Walmart #5740 – 2570 Government Blvd.

Walmart #853 – 685 Schillinger Rd. S.

Walmart #4581 – 2500 Dawes Rd.

Walmart #4648 – 6575 Airport Blvd.

Walmart #4657 – 6350 Cottage Hill Rd.

Semmes

Walmart #5174 – 7855 Moffett Rd.

Saraland

Walmart #1212 — 1095 Industrial Pkwy.

Theodore

Walmart #5744 – 7320 Theodore Dawes Rd.

Jackson

Walmart #2760 – 4206 N. College Ave.

Brewton

Walmart #1620 – 2578 Douglas Ave.

You can view the complete list of Alabama stores offering vaccine here.

To check availability of vaccine and to schedule an appointment you can go to either Walmart or Sam’s Club‘s websites.

Walmart says people should verify eligibility through the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website prior to scheduling an appointment.