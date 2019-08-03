Walmart and Salvation Army part of Stuff-the-Bus Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Walmart and the Salvation Army are teaming up at locations around the country to help people get ready for school. Salvation Army teams will be at Walmart locations all day Saturday for shoppers who want to buy school supplies at the mega-retailer and then walk outside and donate them to people in need via those Salvation Army vehicles. They will be working in at least two locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. They will be at the Walmart on Moffett Road in Semmes and Highway 98 in Daphne from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm.
For more information click here.
JACKSON, Mississippi (July 26, 2019) — Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Walmart locations throughout the region on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019.Salvation Army News Release
As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in the costal Alabama area is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on August 3 only have to purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.
“There are thousands of children heading back to school soon, and many will need assistance to start the school year off right. By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school,” says Major Kent Davis, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
For those unable to make it to the store August 3rd, there is a searchable online registry from your local Walmart with all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase. For more information go to: salvationarmyalm.org/stuff-the-bus