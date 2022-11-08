MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here and polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots. To help you make your vote count, here are a few reminders.

Don’t forget to keep in mind the time that you vote. The busiest hours, according to election authorities, are between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every polling location will offer covid materials, including hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and sneeze shields, to ensure voter safety and remember that you must bring a valid from of ID to be able to cast your vote.

Previously, there was a concern that there wouldn’t be enough poll workers, but Chief Election Officer and Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis says that concern is no longer present.

“We finished our training this past Saturday afternoon, we have adequate poll workers for all of our polls and they are all fully staffed,” said Judge Davis. “We also have some stand by’s available as well that are trained and ready to deploy if there is any last-minute issue that comes up.”

Election officials in Mobile County are expecting a low turn-out. Judge Davis says we are in line with the 2018 election numbers.

Nonetheless, students in the First-Year Council at the University of South Alabama set up a booth in their student center Monday afternoon to do their part by encourage students to vote.

“We set up the station to really get students around South to find their polling location and realize their responsibility as a citizen to get out and vote and use their voice,” said Eldon Porter.

“I feel like students are more likely to listen if it’s someone else their age, that they can relate to, telling them about voting,” said Sydney Davis. “I think like it’s important that the students are educated on who they’re voting for and what each person stands for, so they’re more confident going in and it’s not overwhelming.”

Click here for more information on where your polling place is located.