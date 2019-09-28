Volunteers come out to Navarre Beach Day for the Dunes

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of volunteers came out to Navarre Beach on Saturday for the Day for the Dunes event. Organizer and conservationist Fabien Cousteau says the event is meant to teach students and families the importance of preserving the water and ecosystem. Volunteers spent the morning planting sea oats and cleaning the beach. Cousteau says sea oats act as a barrier for the dunes.

“The ocean is a life support system and we need to treat it as such,” Cousteau said. “We need to keep it clean and healthy. By planting sea oats and picking up the garbage we can start towards that path.”

A lot of the students that took time out of their day for beach conservation and also educated younger kids about the importance of protecting the dunes. High school freshman Veleria Hanson says conservation is something she’s passionate about.

“Our club’s mission is to help spread awareness about the protection of the ocean creatures and protection of the dunes and just reaching out to the public.” Hanson said.

Organizers say they hope to have another event in the next few months.