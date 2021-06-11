Visually impaired Veterans use vibrations to kayak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — VRG or Vibrio-remote Tactile Guidance is a new system being used to train the visually impaired how to enjoy the sport of kayaking.

While on a trip in Key Largo, 3 Mobile Veterans joined the week-long OuttaSight Clinic where the visually impaired could learn to paddle in either flatwater, coastal, or basic whitewater. Sighted, disabled Veterans also participate to become trained kayaking guides.

“It’s more than just kayaking for me, it is an opportunity to meet and hang out with other visually impaired veterans, like myself, who have a sense of adventure.” Rick Cassidy, a TRR OuttaSight paddler

The seven Veterans who are participating this year include:

Tonya Butler – Veteran/Guide – Mobile, AL

Dayne Law – Veteran/Guide – Boise, ID

Horace McDonald – Veteran/Guide – Asheville, NC

David Malinowski – Veteran VI participant – Tampa, FL

George Stokes – Veteran VI participant – Port St. Lucie, FL

Christina Hilt – Veteran participant – Mobile, AL

Charmie Scott – Veteran participant, Mobile, AL

Tonya Butler, a Veteran guide from Mobile Alabama teaches how the VRG system works in the video below:

