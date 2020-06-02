Virtual Tours at the Historic New Orleans Collection: Voices of Progress

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– Throughout history, there has been the constant battle waged to establish equality. The Historic New Orleans Collection has online tours and one tour in particular tells the story of 20 women that lived anywhere between the 19th century to the present day and made our city and our world a much better place. Voices of Progress: 20 Women Who Changed New Orleans, is a beautiful storyline by curator Amanda McFillen. It’s a great reminder that no right or freedom comes easily.
LATEST STORIES
- Police and peaceful protesters say violence is not the answer
- Denver police chief walks arm-in-arm with protesters
- Diver dies after suffering from decompression sickness off Pensacola coast
- People less likely to evacuate for hurricane due to Coronavirus concerns
- Spring Senior Shout Out: Lance Paquette