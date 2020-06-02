Virtual Tours at the Historic New Orleans Collection: Voices of Progress

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-Hundred in downtown Mobile Sunday marched in the wake of George Floyd's death, but all events of the day were not all peaceful.

We spoke with one of the protestors from yesterday's march who said she was proud of the unity in her city until things too a turn for the worse when protestors started to gather on the I-10 ramp in front of officers. Sabrina Mass said she felt like she needed to step in and tell everyone to stand down, she said "I took it appon myself to say no, this is not going to happen. Stop envoking them to try and cause harm to you, so back up and I meant that.. back up away from them. It wasn't called for.."