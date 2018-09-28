Viral News

WATCH: Massive iceberg spotted off the coast off Iceland

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 09:58 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 09:58 AM CDT

(WKRG) - A giant iceberg near the Icelandic coast poses a threat to ships and nearby villages. The more than 60 feet tall iceberg was spotted drifting  near the island of Hrísey in the Eyjafjörður fjord of northern Iceland.

