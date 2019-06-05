Viral News

UPGRADE! Walmart unveils new vests for greeters

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 02:12 PM CDT

UPGRADE! Walmart unveils new vests for greeters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Walmart has unveiled new fashion-forward vests for greeters and associates. A new addition to their changing dress code for employees across the nation-wide company.

Last year the company changed its dress code to allow employees to be comfortable on the job. However, complaints about the dated, traditional blue and green vests wouldn't cease. Walmart announced Wednesday the new vests are modern with a fun twist of color. 

Gray vests with blue trim will be the new standard for Supercenter associates.

A lime green trim will be for Neighborhood Market associates.

According to the website, later in 2019 associates will also be able to purchase the new vests in more colors.

