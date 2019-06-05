UPGRADE! Walmart unveils new vests for greeters
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Walmart has unveiled new fashion-forward vests for greeters and associates. A new addition to their changing dress code for employees across the nation-wide company.
Last year the company changed its dress code to allow employees to be comfortable on the job. However, complaints about the dated, traditional blue and green vests wouldn't cease. Walmart announced Wednesday the new vests are modern with a fun twist of color.
Gray vests with blue trim will be the new standard for Supercenter associates.
A lime green trim will be for Neighborhood Market associates.
According to the website, later in 2019 associates will also be able to purchase the new vests in more colors.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed
- Community bands together for sidewalks
- Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County
- Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
- Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
- Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city