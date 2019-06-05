Teen sells enough cupcakes to take his entire family to Disney World

(CNN) -- Isaiah Tuckett had long wanted to take a trip to Disney World. But the price tag of taking his family of seven was too much for his parents.

So Tuckett started baking cupcakes in order to raise money for the jaunt.

Among the flavors of Isaiah's tasty treats: Twix, almond, red velvet and caramel apple, which go for $20 per dozen.

After about a year, Tuckett baked around 3,500 cupcakes and made $5,000, enough money to take his whole family—parents, sister, brother, sister-in-law and nephew to Orlando, where they stayed for six nights.

As for the future, Isaiah says he might want to buy a pickup truck in two years.