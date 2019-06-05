Viral News

Teen sells enough cupcakes to take his entire family to Disney World

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 03:42 PM CDT

(CNN) -- Isaiah Tuckett had long wanted to take a trip to Disney World. But the price tag of taking his family of seven was too much for his parents.

So Tuckett started baking cupcakes in order to raise money for the jaunt.

Among the flavors of Isaiah's tasty treats: Twix, almond, red velvet and caramel apple, which go for $20 per dozen.

After about a year, Tuckett baked around 3,500 cupcakes and made $5,000, enough money to take his whole family—parents, sister, brother, sister-in-law and nephew to Orlando, where they stayed for six nights. 

As for the future, Isaiah says he might want to buy a pickup truck in two years.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center