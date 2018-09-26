Party animals: LA business rents out goats for parties

Los Angeles, Ca. (WKRG) - A company in Los Angeles is renting out goats for parties and events. Starting at $99 an hour, you can have Party Goats LA bring Spanky and Pippin, two Nigerian Dwarf Goats to liven up your party. According to the business's website, Spanky is spunky and smart as a whip, while Pippin is sweet and hilarious.

The goats are also available for a myriad of other occasions, including hiking, yoga, and even therapy.