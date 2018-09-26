Viral News

Party animals: LA business rents out goats for parties

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:55 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 10:55 AM CDT

Los Angeles, Ca. (WKRG) - A company in Los Angeles is renting out goats for parties and events. Starting at $99 an hour, you can have Party Goats LA bring Spanky and Pippin, two Nigerian Dwarf Goats to liven up your party. According to the business's website, Spanky is spunky and smart as a whip, while Pippin is sweet and hilarious.

The goats are also available for a myriad of other occasions, including hiking, yoga, and even therapy. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center