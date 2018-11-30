Viral News

Officer soothes baby of mother filing domestic violence report

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 10:32 AM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 10:32 AM CST

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A West Jordan officer is getting some well deserved recognition after a records clerk snapped photos of him holding a woman's baby as she filed a police report. 

The young mother had come into the West Jordan Police Department fo file a domestic violence report. Seeing that she could use some help, Officer Lofgran offered to help watch over the children while she got the help she needed.

According to a post on their Facebook, Officer Lofgran "spent hours on this call". 

