Donations pour in for man holding yard sales to fund funeral
BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Two friends who set up a GoFundMe page for a Pennsylvania man who’d been holding yard sales to pay for his own funeral expenses say they’ve received so many donations they’re planning to help other veterans in similar situations.
David Dunkleberger and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. The man running it, 66-year-old Willie Davis, was selling his belongings to pay for his funeral.
Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.
Dunkleberger initially set a $6,000 goal then raised it to $40,000. By Friday morning, nearly $50,000 had been donated .
GoFundMe says they’ll work with the campaign organizers to make sure excess funds are managed appropriately.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash