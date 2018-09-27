CUTE: Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) - Who needs cake when you can have pumpkin on your first birthday! Check out these adorable twin cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo pouncing on their presents!

Zookeepers gifted the treats to the Amur tiger cubs for their special day. The tigers, named Andre and Tesha rolled and tugged at the pumpkins around for a bit before eventually deciding to have a taste. It's safe to say they enjoyed them.