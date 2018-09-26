An injured turtle gets a special wheelchair while he heals from surgery
Baltimore, Md. (CBS) - An injured turtle at The Maryland Zoo needed a way to get around as he heals from surgery. Doctors gifted him with a custom set of wheels.
The wheelchair is made from Lego pieces fitted together for a perfect fit for the the recovering reptile.
