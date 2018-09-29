American flag shredded by Florence's winds now up for auction

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Explore.org)

FRYING PAN SHOALS, N.C. (WFLA) - An American flag became a symbol of hope and defiance as it was shredded by Florence's winds on live video earlier this month. Now the resilient flag, watched by thousands of people, is up for auction to benefit the victims of the storm, which killed dozens of people and flooded entire cities.

Richard Neal owns the Frying Power light station where the flag flew during the storm. He put the flag up for auction on eBay, saying all of the proceeds will go toward the Red Cross and its relief efforts.

“The Frying Pan Tower is proud to be a part of being able to hoist and fly Old Glory as we do every day to honor the men and women who make this country great,” said Neal.

The Charlotte Observer reported bidding started on eBay Thursday at $10. As of Friday afternoon, it's over $7,000.

Thousands of people watched as a live cam captured the flag get ripped to shreds while Hurricane Florence pounded the Carolinas.

Some called it a sign of disrespect while others called it a powerful show of defiance.

“That flag is a great representation of the American spirit,” Grady McCoy, vice president of Flag and Banner said. “For me it says, ‘this too shall pass,’ that we’re going to get through this.”

The tower, which is about 40 miles off the southeastern North Carolina coast was a lighthouse up until 1965 and is now is being used as a bed-and-breakfast.