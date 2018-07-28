'You're killing me, Smalls!' 'Sandlot' stars have hilarious run-in with non-fan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (WCMH) – You’re killing me, Smalls! When two Sandlot stars came across a person wearing a Sandlot t-shirt, the person had no idea who they were.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” said Patrick Renna in a Tweet Wednesday.

Renna and Tom Guiry, aka Ham and Smalls, took a selfie with the person, still apparently oblivious to who he was talking to.