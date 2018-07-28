Viral News

'You're killing me, Smalls!' 'Sandlot' stars have hilarious run-in with non-fan

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 08:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 08:49 PM CDT

NEW YORK (WCMH) – You’re killing me, Smalls! When two Sandlot stars came across a person wearing a Sandlot t-shirt, the person had no idea who they were.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” said Patrick Renna in a Tweet Wednesday.

Renna and Tom Guiry, aka Ham and Smalls, took a selfie with the person, still apparently oblivious to who he was talking to.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center