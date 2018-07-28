'You're killing me, Smalls!' 'Sandlot' stars have hilarious run-in with non-fan
NEW YORK (WCMH) – You’re killing me, Smalls! When two Sandlot stars came across a person wearing a Sandlot t-shirt, the person had no idea who they were.
“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” said Patrick Renna in a Tweet Wednesday.
Renna and Tom Guiry, aka Ham and Smalls, took a selfie with the person, still apparently oblivious to who he was talking to.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Special Report: Dangerous intersections for Motorcycles
- Mobile Police asks for help identifying property theft suspect
- "This helps me stay strong." City Councilwoman Gina Gregory's public battle with cancer
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-10 EB due to accident between Rangeline Rd and I-65 exits
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Special Report: Dangerous intersections for Motorcycles
- Drexel on the Road: Sprout, the 4-legged prescription
- Pensacola Police charge man with murder of missing woman found in cargo trailer
- WANTED: Pensacola Police seek two men wanted for helping fatal hit and run suspect