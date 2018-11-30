MeToo movement causes Cleveland radio station to stop playing 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) -- A radio station in Cleveland says it has stopped playing the holiday song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” amid the #MeToo movement.

According to Star 102.1’s website, listeners of the radio station say the song’s lyrics are inappropriate, so they decided to pull it from their airwaves.

Star 102’s midday host Desiray told Fox 8 that it wasn’t the radio station’s decision, and they left it up to their listeners.

“People might say, ‘oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it's not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of a situation,” Desiray told Fox 8.

Some of the lyrics in the song include:

I really can't stay - Baby it's cold outside

I've got to go away - Baby it's cold outside

This evening has been - Been hoping that you'd drop in

So very nice - I'll hold your hands, they're just like ice

My mother will start to worry - Beautiful, what's your hurry?

Father will be pacing the floor - Listen to the fireplace roar

So really I'd better scurry - Beautiful, please don't hurry

Maybe just a half a drink more - Put some records on while I pour

An article on Star 102’s website written by host Glenn Anderson says he understands why some may be uncomfortable with the song.

“The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place,” Anderson writes.

The station is still holding a poll on its website in case more listeners want to add their opinion to the matter.