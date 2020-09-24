Vintage Affair Gala will happen this year thanks to loyal supporters

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) The motto behind this year’s Vintage Affair Gala is “Cancer Doesn’t Stop and Neither Should We.” The American Cancer Society has decided to put on the popular event this year despite COVID-19. Vintage Affair will be presented by Lexus of Mobile virtually, so lifesaving funds can be raised while maintaining a social distance.
The general manager of Lexus of Mobile, Craig Mathews, and his wife Debbie Mathews are staunch supporters of The American Cancer Society. Cancer has taken many members of their family over the years. Debbie’s mother was one of 10 girls — nine were diagnosed with cancer and eight died from the disease.
“I kept hearing this word ‘cancer.’ And it got to, as the years came on, it got to the c-word… the c-word.. and I would just know when I heard the c-word, it wasn’t good,” Debbie said.
She and Craig both lost their fathers to the disease.
“Just because we have this horrific pandemic going on… cancer doesn’t take a break. It doesn’t stop and I feel so sorry for the people who are still trying to do their treatments and trying to get help and that’s what the American Cancer Society is for. That’s what we’re there for,” said Debbie, who serves on the ACS Board of Directors.
Lexus of Mobile has sponsored The American Cancer Society’s Vintage Affair for 25 years.
“As a business person, you like to see money not get wasted. You always get hit up for things but you don’t know how much of it is going to be administrative and with the cancer society, we feel like it’s a really good organization as far as how they handle the money,” Craig said.
Debbie believes if her aunts were diagnosed with cancer today, with the advancements made, they may still be alive.
“We need it because we need to find a cure for this dreadful disease and one day we’re going to but we can’t do it without the support of the community in finding and funding the cure for cancer,” said Debbie.
It’s her prayer that a cure for all cancers will be found in her lifetime.
You can help make that possible by participating in this year’s Vintage Affair Gala. WKRG News 5 is the media sponsor of the event, and Rose Ann Haven will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Registration is free. For more information go to click here.
