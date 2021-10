MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Safety concerns force a local high school football schedule change Friday.

The Vigor-Escambia County game has been moved up from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a large law enforcement presence will be at the stadium in Atmore.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Mobile County Public School System. They told us they will look into the allegations Friday morning.