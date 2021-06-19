Vigil honors Mobile woman found dead outside her burning home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family of the Mobile woman found dead outside her burning home gathered on Saturday, June 19 honoring her memory. Danica Barney, better known as Pebbles, was found on Tuesday, June 15. Hours later, Mobile Police arrested her 16-year-old son, and charged him with her murder.

One by one, friends and family of Pebbles lit candles and shared stories about her. One story even mentioned her wrestling an alligator.

Family said Pebbles will be remembered for her vibrant life. Loved ones are still coming to terms with her tragic death.

The daughters of Pebbles previously told WKRG their brother, 16-year-old Terrance Barney Jr., has schizophrenia and had been off his medication. They said Terrance has maintained his innocence and insistent that he did not murder his mother.

At the vigil, those in attendance focused on the legacy Danica left behind. They also released balloons for her. Pink because they were her favorite color, purple because its one of her daughter’s favorite colors, and maroon for Danica’s sorority.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of funeral expenses.