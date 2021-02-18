Vigil held for 18-year-old killed in West Mobile officer-involved-shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends and community activists gathered on Lakeview Drive in West Mobile to remember Treyh Webster – and call for transparency.

Thursday would have been his 19th birthday.

SWAT served a “high risk” warrant at his home earlier this month. Investigators say Webster fired at the officers and SWAT tried to de-escalate – but when Webster didn’t stop, police fired back.

“Change needs to happen so mothers won’t have to go through these types of situations, and that’s on both ends,” said Damian Marks, vice president of the Mobile Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council, who was present at the vigil.

Webster’s mother, Georgette Sons, spoke briefly. Through tears, she wished her son a happy birthday and pleaded for change to prevent this from happening again.

Public Safety Director James Barber has previously told WKRG News 5 this was an “anytime warrant,” meaning officers could serve the warrant at any time of day.

“They try to move in very quickly and overwhelm whoever it is they’re after before they’re able to arm themselves,” he said.

The family’s attorney Chalea Tisdale was also present.

“Give them their surveillance cameras back. Give them their phones back. Give us a copy of the search warrant that you say you have,” she said.