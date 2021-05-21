Vigil held for 17-year-old shot and killed on Brill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Harold Jordan III gathered Thursday on Doyle Avenue for a candlelight vigil and balloon release for the 17-year-old who was murdered last weekend.

Jordan was shot and killed on Brill Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 15. Police say the teen was deceased when officers arrived on the scene at 12:30 a.m.

Family members shared memories of Jordan at the balloon release Thursday evening.

“Deep down inside, I know from our last talk, that he made peace with God, and that’s all that counts, knowing that we will meet again one day,” one family member said. Watch the video below.

Jordan’s father Harold Jordan told WKRG News 5 Monday, “It’s something I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life. This wound will probably never close.”

The person responsible for killing him has not been caught yet. If anyone has information, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.